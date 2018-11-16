Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company                       Event Name
 19-Nov-2018  AMC         INTU.O   Intuit Inc                    Q1 2019 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 19-Nov-2018  AMC         A.N      Agilent Technologies Inc      Q4 2018 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 19-Nov-2018  AMC         LB.N     L Brands Inc                  Q3 2018 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  08:00       ADI.O    Analog Devices Inc            Q4 2018 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         CPB.N    Campbell Soup Co              Q1 2019 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         ROST.O   Ross Stores Inc               Q3 2018 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         MDT.N    Medtronic PLC                 Q2 2019 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         KSS.N    Kohls Corp                    Q3 2018 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         JEC.N    Jacobs Engineering Group Inc  Q4 2018 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         HRL.N    Hormel Foods Corp             Q4 2018 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         TGT.N    Target Corp                   Q3 2018 Target Corp Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         BBY.N    Best Buy Co Inc               Q3 2019 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  BMO         LOW.N    Lowe's Companies Inc          Q3 2018 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  09:30       TJX.N    TJX Companies Inc             Q3 2019 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  AMC         FL.N     Foot Locker Inc               Q3 2018 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  AMC         CPRT.O   Copart Inc                    Q1 2019 Copart Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  AMC         ADSK.O   Autodesk Inc                  Q3 2019 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2018  16:15       GPS.N    Gap Inc                       Q3 2018 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2018  BMO         DE.N     Deere & Co                    Q4 2018 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 
    
