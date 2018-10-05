REFILE-DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

(Corrects reporting time to ET from GMT) Oct 5 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S.EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 10-Oct-2018 07:00 FAST.O Fastenal Co Q3 2018 Fastenal Co Earnings Release 11-Oct-2018 07:00 WBA.O Walgreens Boots Q4 2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Alliance Inc Earnings Release 11-Oct-2018 BMO DAL.N Delta Air Lines Inc Q3 2018 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release 12-Oct-2018 08:00 WFC.N Wells Fargo & Co Q3 2018 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 12-Oct-2018 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q3 2018 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 12-Oct-2018 BMO JPM.N JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3 2018 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 12-Oct-2018 BMO PNC.N PNC Financial Services Q3 2018 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)