October 5, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

 (Corrects reporting time to ET from GMT)
    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S.EARNINGS 
   
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC      Company                  Event Name
 10-Oct-2018   07:00       FAST.O   Fastenal Co              Q3 2018 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 11-Oct-2018   07:00       WBA.O    Walgreens Boots          Q4 2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
                                    Alliance Inc             Earnings Release
 11-Oct-2018   BMO         DAL.N    Delta Air Lines Inc      Q3 2018 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 12-Oct-2018   08:00       WFC.N    Wells Fargo & Co         Q3 2018 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 12-Oct-2018   BMO         C.N      Citigroup Inc            Q3 2018 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 12-Oct-2018   BMO         JPM.N    JPMorgan Chase & Co      Q3 2018 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 12-Oct-2018   BMO         PNC.N    PNC Financial Services   Q3 2018 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
                                    Group Inc                Earnings Release
    
    
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
