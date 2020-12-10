Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Britain sanctions 11 individuals over human rights violations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab reacts during BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain November 29, 2020. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including the former President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, in a coordinated move with the United States on human rights violations.

“The UK and our allies are shining a light on the severe and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by those sanctioned today,” foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Others named in the sanctions were security figures and officials from Russia, Venezuela, Pakistan and Gambia, including Jammeh’s wife.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

