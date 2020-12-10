U.S. blacklists Chechen leader, others in Russia, Haiti, Yemen for rights abuses

FILE PHOTO: MMA - UFC 242 - Khabib Nurmagomedov & Dustin Poirier - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - September 7, 2019 Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov looks on while in attendance REUTERS/Christopher Pike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday sanctioned alleged human rights abusers in Russia, Yemen and Haiti including Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the leader of Russia’s Muslim-majority Chechnya region and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury said in addition to Kadyrov it had sanctioned six companies registered in Russia as well as five individuals, all of which have close ties to him. It also sanctioned three individuals in Haiti for alleged human rights abuses as well as five people connected to Yemen’s Houthi-controlled security and intelligence agencies.

