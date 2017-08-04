FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for 2nd week in three -Baker Hughes
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for 2nd week in three -Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs for a
second week in three, slowing the pace of a 15-month drilling
recovery, as the companies plan to spend less in reaction to
declines in crude prices over the past several months.
    Drillers cut one oil rig in the week to August 4, bringing
the total count down to 765, General Electric Co's        Baker
Hughes energy services firm said in its report on Friday.
RIG-OL-USA-BHI
    There were 381 active oil rigs during the same week a year
ago. Drillers have added rigs in 55 of the past 62 weeks since
the start of June 2016.

    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Grant McCool)

