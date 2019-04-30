Motorists drive 0.4 percent fewer miles on U.S. roads in February - DOT

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) -

* Motorists drove 0.4 percent fewer miles on U.S. roads and highways in February versus last year, according to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

* Motorists drove 0.4 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2018 versus 2017, marking the seventh consecutive year-over-year increases, DOT says.

* Travel for February is estimated to be 225.5 billion vehicle miles, DOT said, down from 226.4 billion miles last year.

*Cumulative travel for 2019 is up 0.8 percent, or 3.6 billion miles, versus last year, DOT says.

* Cumulative travel for 2018 was 3.22 trillion miles, up 0.4 percent, or 12.2 billion miles, DOT said.

* U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global oil demand. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)