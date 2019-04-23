Consumer Goods and Retail
April 23, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. motor travel higher in January compared to last year - DOT

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - * Motorists drove 1.8 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in January versus last year, according to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

* Motorists drove 0.4 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2018 versus 2017, marking the seventh consecutive year of year-over-year increases, DOT says.

* Travel for the month is estimated to be 250.1 billion vehicle miles, DOT said, up from 245.6 billion miles last year.

* Cumulative travel for 2018 was 3.22 trillion miles, up 0.4 percent, or 12.2 billion miles, DOT said.

* Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016

* U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global oil demand. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below