U.S. motor travel higher in January compared to last year - DOT

April 23 (Reuters) - * Motorists drove 1.8 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in January versus last year, according to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

* Motorists drove 0.4 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2018 versus 2017, marking the seventh consecutive year of year-over-year increases, DOT says.

* Travel for the month is estimated to be 250.1 billion vehicle miles, DOT said, up from 245.6 billion miles last year.

* Cumulative travel for 2018 was 3.22 trillion miles, up 0.4 percent, or 12.2 billion miles, DOT said.

* Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016

* U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global oil demand. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)