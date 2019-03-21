Consumer Goods and Retail
U.S. road travel increases for seventh consecutive year in 2018 - DOT

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) -

* Motorists drove 0.7 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in December versus last year, according to figures released on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

* Motorists drove 0.4 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2018 versus 2017, marking the seventh consecutive year of year-over-year increases, DOT says.

* Travel for the month is estimated to be 268.4 billion vehicle miles in December, DOT said, up from 266.5 billion miles last year.

* Cumulative travel for 2018 was 3.22 trillion miles, up 0.4 percent, or 12.2 billion miles, DOT said.

* Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016

* U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand. ( Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

