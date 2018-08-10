FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge declines to halt Rocky Flats nature trails opening

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Denver has rejected a bid by several environmental groups to stop the scheduled September 15 opening of public trails in a wildlife refuge surrounding the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant in Colorado.

U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer on Thursday was not convinced by the groups’ argument that irreparable harm would result if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opens the trails because of plutonium contamination in soils at the site.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nsa1YQ

