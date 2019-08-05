Russia says it would respond to U.S. missile deployments in Asia

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would take measures to defend itself if the United States stationed missiles in Asia following the collapse of a landmark arms control treaty and that it expected Japan to deploy a new U.S. missile launch system.

After U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper said he favoured placing missiles in Asia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia did not plan to get sucked into an arms race with Washington but would respond defensively to any threats.

“... If the deployment of new U.S. systems begins specifically in Asia then the corresponding steps to balance these actions will be taken by us in the direction of parrying these threats,” Ryabkov told a news conference. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Catherine Evans)