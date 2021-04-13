Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

White House hopes U.S. and Russia can work on arms, Iran

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects its relationship with Russia to remain a challenge but hopes that they can work together on arms control issues, the Iran nuclear deal and other issues, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone call on Tuesday, and spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she hoped for an honest and candid conversation between the leaders at such a meeting.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt

