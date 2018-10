TBILISI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday that the United States has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump will also meet Putin briefly in Paris on Nov. 11, Bolton told reporters during a news conference in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Christian Lowe)