Accused Russian agent Butina poised to plead guilty-court filing

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lawyers for accused Russian agent Maria Butina and prosecutors overseeing the case asked a federal judge on Monday to schedule a court hearing this week so that she can change her plea, according to a joint court filing.

The filing comes after Butina’s attorney and prosecutors revealed last month they were actively in talks to settle the case. Butina had previously pleaded not guilty to charges that she was acting as an agent of the Russian government and conspiring to take actions on Russia’s behalf. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)