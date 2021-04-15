U.S. DOJ says it is examining 'dozens' of Russian companies for supply chain vulnerabilities

April 15 (Reuters) - An official with the United States Department of Justice said the government is examining “dozens” of Russian companies for potential supply chain vulnerabilities.
Assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters on Thursday the process is expected to take months and could lead to some Russian companies being referred to the Department of Commerce for further action. (Reporting by Raphael Satter Editing by Chris Reese)
