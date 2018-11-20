Company News
November 20, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Facebook sued by Russian firm linked to woman charged by U.S. prosecutors

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show woman was charged by U.S. government, not U.S. special counsel)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - A Russia-based news company whose accountant was charged by federal prosecutors for attempting to meddle in U.S. elections sued Facebook Inc in a federal court on Tuesday, claiming that its Facebook page was improperly removed.

The Federal Agency of News LLC and its sole shareholder, Evgeniy Aubarev, filed the lawsuit against Facebook in the federal court in the Northern District of California, seeking damages and an injunction to prevent Facebook from blocking its account. (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

