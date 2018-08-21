FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 21, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Russia denies Microsoft allegations it targeted U.S. think tanks - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Russian authorities deny allegations from Microsoft that hackers linked to Russia’s government tried to target the websites of two right-wing U.S. think-tanks, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

The software giant said it had thwarted the Russia-linked attempts last week, which it suggested showed Moscow was broadening its attacks in the build-up to November elections.

Interfax cited an unnamed Russian diplomatic source on Tuesday as describing Microsoft’s allegations as part of a political game.

“Microsoft is playing political games,” it cited the source as saying. “The (mid-term U.S.) elections have not happened yet, but there are already allegations.”

Microsoft was acting like a prosecutor rather than a private company, Interfax quoted the source as adding. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.