FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 21, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Russia calls Microsoft's hacking allegations a "witch-hunt"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday denounced as a “witch-hunt” accusations put forward by Microsoft Corp over alleged attempts by hackers linked to Russia’s government to launch cyber attacks on U.S. institutions.

“It is regrettable that a large international company, which has been working in the Russian market for a long time, quite actively and successfully has to take part in a witch-hunt that has engulfed Washington,” the ministry said in a statement.

Microsoft said that hackers linked to Russia’s government tried to carry out cyber attacks on the U.S. Senate and conservative American think-tanks. It accused Moscow of broadening attacks ahead of November’s U.S. congressional elections. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.