U.S. says Hungary denies extradition of suspected Russian arms dealers

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hungary denied a U.S. request to extradite two suspected Russian arms dealers and sent the men to Russia, where it is unclear if they will face trial, the State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States had a strong case against the suspects, Vladimir Lyubishin Sr. and Vladimir Lyubishin Jr. “The United States is disappointed in the Hungarian government’s decision to extradite the Lyubishins to Russia,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)