Kremlin says letter from Trump to Putin delivered via diplomatic channels - Ifax

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin had been delivered by diplomatic channels, the Interfax news agency reported.

Peskov was commenting after U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said he had delivered such a letter during a trip to Moscow.

Peskov said the Kremlin had not yet familiarised itself with the letter's contents.