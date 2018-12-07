Industrials
December 7, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Russia: U.S. protests over INF treaty pave way to end of START pact

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia believes the United States is ultimately trying to ruin the New START nuclear weapons treaty by moving to exit the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that Russia must scrap its 9M729 nuclear-capable cruise missiles and launchers or modify the weapons’ range to return to compliance with the 1987 INF treaty and avert a U.S. pullout from the pact.

“The impression is given that the ground is simply being prepared for this document (New START) also to be ruined as a result,” Lavrov told reporters at a news conference in Milan. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.