Russia must scrap or alter missiles U.S. says violate arms treaty

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia must eliminate the missiles and launchers the United States believes violate the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty or modify them to meet the treaty’s range limits, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Thursday.

“Either you rid the system, rid the launcher or change the system where it doesn’t exceed the range” in a verifiable manner, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson said of the missile system, which Moscow calls the Novator 9M729 and the NATO Western security alliance has designated the SSC-8. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)