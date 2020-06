U.S. plans more nuclear arms talks with Russia, maybe in July or August

VIENNA, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States hope to meet for a second round of nuclear arms control talks in Vienna as soon as practicable, possibly in late July or early August, the U.S. envoy to those talks said on Tuesday, the day after the first round took place.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea told a news conference he and his Russian counterpart agreed to set up “multiple” technical working groups and a second meeting would depend on their progress. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)