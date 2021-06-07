Putin signs law on Russian withdrawal from Open Skies treaty

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Monday that formalises Russia’s exit from the Open Skies treaty, a pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.

Russia has said a U.S. decision not to rejoin the Open Skies pact was is a “political mistake” as Moscow and Washington prepare for a summit between the countries’ presidents later this month. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra)