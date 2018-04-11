FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 11, 2018 / 6:23 AM / in 7 hours

VTB plans to buy Gelendzhik airport from tycoon Deripaska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second largest bank, said on Wednesday it plans to buy southern airport Gelendzhik from Oleg Deripaska’s Basel together with a partner.

A spokeswoman for VTB told Reuters it plans to close the deal in the near future with partner Taimuraz Bolloev, but did not disclose a price.

Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Russian oligarchs, including Oleg Deripaska, and 17 senior Russian government officials.

The sanctions sought to strike at allies of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.