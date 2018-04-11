VTB plans to buy Gelendzhik airport from tycoon Deripaska

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second largest bank, said on Wednesday it plans to buy southern airport Gelendzhik from Oleg Deripaska’s Basel together with a partner.

A spokeswoman for VTB told Reuters it plans to close the deal in the near future with partner Taimuraz Bolloev, but did not disclose a price.

Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Russian oligarchs, including Oleg Deripaska, and 17 senior Russian government officials.

The sanctions sought to strike at allies of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.”