April 6, 2018 / 12:31 PM / a day ago

U.S. issues fresh Russian sanctions - Treasury Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States sanctioned 24 Russians, including government officials and oligarchs, and 14 entities on Friday, one of Washington’s most aggressive moves yet to punish Moscow for a range of activities including its alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The action, announced by the U.S. Treasury, follows the U.S. decision last month to sanction 19 people and five entities, including Russian intelligence services, for cyber attacks stretching back at least two years. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

