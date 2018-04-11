FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CME revokes approved status for Rusal's aluminium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - CME Group has revoked approved status for registration of Russian firm Rusal’s metal for delivery against its aluminium futures contracts, according to a notice on its website.

“The Exchange notes that on April 6, 2018, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”), in consultation with the Department of State, designated certain legal and natural persons as subject to sanctions, including United Company RUSAL,” the notice said.

Reporting by Pratima Desai and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
