CME Group reinstates approved status for Rusal aluminium

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The CME Group has reinstated approved status for warranting aluminium produced by United Company Rusal after U.S. sanctions were lifted against the company on Sunday.

“Aluminium of a Rusal Brand and warrants issued for aluminium of a Rusal Brand shall be deliverable under the Exchange’s Aluminium Futures contract,” CME said in a notice on its website dated Jan. 31.

CME had revoked the approved status on April 10 after sanctions were imposed on April 6.

The London Metal Exchange, the world’s largest, lifted its temporary suspension of Rusal’s metal on Monday. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala. Editing by Jane Merriman)