Russia's Deripaska calls U.S. sanctions 'groundless, ridiculous'

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska said the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on him on Friday was “groundless, ridiculous and absurd.”

“The events this morning are very unfortunate but not unexpected,” Deripaska said in statement provided to Reuters by a spokesperson for Basic Element, one of his businesses.

“Certainly the grounds for putting my name on the list of SDNs as provided by U.S. officials are groundless, ridiculous and absurd,” he added, using the acronym for Specially Designated Nationals. ( Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Richard Chang)