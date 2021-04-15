Russia, amid U.S. sanctions, will study short-term need in weekly OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance minister said on Thursday Russia will study market conditions when deciding whether to hold its weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds in the coming weeks after the new round of U.S. sanctions.

Anton Siluanov said the new U.S. sanctions that bar its banks from buying rouble-denominated state bonds directly from Russia will mean missed opportunities for U.S. lenders.

Siluanov said he expected demand for Russia’s state debt to remain high. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova)