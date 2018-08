KEMEROVO, Russia, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia has drawn up a range of measures in case the United States imposes sanctions on Russian sovereign debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

“We have a package of measures on how we will respond if such decisions are introduced, but we hope this will not happen,” Siluanov said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn and Polina Ivanova)