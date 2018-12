Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska’s stake in En+ will fall to 44.95 percent from about 70 percent as part of a restructuring that paved the way for a lifting of sanctions on three of his companies, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

The restructuring will involve Anglo-Swiss mining company Glencore, or its subsidiary, swapping shares in Russian aluminum giant Rusal for a direct ownership interest in En+, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Tom Brown)