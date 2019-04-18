Basic Materials
April 18, 2019 / 9:31 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Russia's govt weighs new support for sanctioned GAZ Group -TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - The Russian government is looking at the expediency of providing further support to sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska’s GAZ Group, TASS news agency cited a government official as saying on Thursday.

The Kommersant business daily reported earlier on Thursday that GAZ was seeking 30 billion roubles ($468 million) in support from the government, citing the risk of a 40 percent drop in second half output. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

