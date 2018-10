Russian deputy PM meets U.S. ambassador to discuss sanctions on Gaz Group

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Friday he had met with U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr to discuss U.S. sanctions on Gaz Group .

The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it was extending a deadline for investors to divest certain operations, debt and equity of Russia’s Gaz Group until Dec. 12.

The U.S. Treasury Department in April imposed sanctions against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including automaker Gaz, citing “malign activities” by Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Susan Fenton)