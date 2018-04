MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - The floating rouble will help to mitigate the impact of new U.S. sanctions on the Russian economy, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin told an economic forum on Tuesday.

He also said that the ongoing market sell-off was just “market volatility.” (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Christian Lowe)