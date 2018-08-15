FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's En+ says U.S. sanctions likely to harm business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s businesses, said on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions on the company, imposed on April 6, were likely to materially affect its business.

“It is highly likely that the impact of the OFAC sanctions may be materially adverse to the business,” the company said in a statement which also reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Evans)

