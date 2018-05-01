London stock exchange to suspend EN+ GDRs due to U.S. sanctions

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it will suspend trading in EN+ GDRs from the end of trade reporting on May 2 in relation to U.S. sanctions imposed on some Russian individuals and entities.

According to Reuters data, London-listed En+ shares last traded on April 9. They sank 54 percent in two sessions when the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Russian entities.

“The exchange will continue to monitor the situation and is in communication with the UK authorities,” the LSE said in a notice on its website. (Reporting by Pratima Desai and Helen Reid Editing by Alison Williams)