August 15, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's En+ core earnings rise 11.8 percent in H1 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, said on Wednesday its adjusted core earnings grew 11.8 percent in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period the year before.

The company, under sweeping U.S. sanctions since April 6, said its revenue increased 5.1 percent in the first half of 2018 year-on-year, while aluminium production also rose in the period by 2.1 percent on a year-on-year basis to 1.9 million tonnes. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by David Evans)

