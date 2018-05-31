FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 31, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US Treasury extends time to divest from EN+, Gaz Group, Rusal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it has extended the deadline for investors to divest holdings in companies covered by Russian sanctions, including EN+, Gaz Group and Rusal to Aug. 5, from June 6.

The U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and the eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including giant aluminium exporter Rusal, in response to what it called “malign activities” by Russia.

Deripaska controls 66 percent of En+, which in turn controls 48 percent of Rusal. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.