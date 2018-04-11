FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in 7 hours

Russia halts FX buying for reserves - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia put on hold purchases of foreign currency for its reserves to avoid putting extra pressure on the falling rouble, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

“These purchases were not carried out and will be carried out later in order not to have additional impact on the situation on the currency market,” Siluanov said, confirming earlier report that the finance ministry bought no foreign currency on Monday.

Siluanov also said Russia would be able to find domestic buyers for its treasury bonds to substitute foreign investors in case Washington imposed sanctions on holdings of Russian debt. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet)

