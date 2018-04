MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian authorities will take all necessary measures to minimise the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian markets and companies, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Siluanov also said his ministry had no plans to change the way it buys currency for state reserves under its fiscal rule. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Jack Stubbs)