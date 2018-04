Russian finance ministry bought 17.8 bln roubles of FX on Wednesday -c.bank

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry bought 17.8 billion roubles ($291 million) of foreign currency on Wednesday, Russian central bank data showed on Friday.

The central bank issues data on finance ministry purchases with a two-day delay. The finance ministry put its daily buying of foreign currency on hold on April 9 due to rouble weakness caused by U.S. sanctions. It resumed forex buying on Tuesday. ($1 = 61.2026 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Hugh Lawson)