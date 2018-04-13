Russian Finance Ministry bought no FX on Wednesday - c.bank data

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian central bank data on Friday showed that the Finance Ministry bought no foreign currency two days earlier, keeping its daily purchases of currency for the state’s reserves on hold for the third straight day.

The central bank issues data on finance ministry purchases with a two-day delay.

The finance ministry put its daily buying of foreign currency on hold on Monday due to weakness in the rouble, caused by U.S. sanctions, but the central bank still aimed to complete its purchasing plan for this month. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov Editing by Hugh Lawson)