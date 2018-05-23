Shares in Russia's GAZ up after U.S. extends sanctions deadline

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian car maker GAZ rose in early trade on Wednesday after Washington gave American customers more time to comply with sanctions against the Russian company.

At the market opening, shares in GAZ briefly rose to 428 roubles ($6.96) per piece, their highest since May 3. As of 0707 GMT, GAZ shares were up 2.9 percent, outperforming the broader MOEX stock index, which inched 0.5 percent lower. ($1 = 61.4800 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)