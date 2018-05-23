FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 23, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shares in Russia's GAZ up after U.S. extends sanctions deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian car maker GAZ rose in early trade on Wednesday after Washington gave American customers more time to comply with sanctions against the Russian company.

At the market opening, shares in GAZ briefly rose to 428 roubles ($6.96) per piece, their highest since May 3. As of 0707 GMT, GAZ shares were up 2.9 percent, outperforming the broader MOEX stock index, which inched 0.5 percent lower. ($1 = 61.4800 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.