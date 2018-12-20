U.S. grants more time for divestment from sanctioned Russian firm Gaz

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday gave investors more time to divest from and businesses more time to wind down connections with sanctioned Russian company GAZ Group, one day after announcing plans to drop sanctions against two other Russian firms.

The U.S. Treasury said it would allow investors and businesses until March 7 to cut ties with the vehicle-maker, a firm in which sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska holds a large stake. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Dan Grebler)