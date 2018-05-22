FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 22, 2018 / 6:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. to let Americans used blocked funds to wind down sanctioned GAZ Group assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it was authorizing Americans to use previously blocked funds if needed until Oct. 23 to wind down operations and contracts involving sanctioned Russian vehicle maker GAZ Group and its subsidiaries.

In a “frequently asked questions” list on its website, the Treasury said funds would remain blocked by U.S. sanctions if they were not being directed to maintenance or wind down activities.

GAZ was hit with U.S. sanctions on April 6. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.