a month ago
U.S. House speaker says wants to pass Russia sanctions bill soon
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 2:45 PM / a month ago

U.S. House speaker says wants to pass Russia sanctions bill soon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he wants to move a strong bill regarding sanctions on Russia as quickly as possible bill but that the legislation still faces procedural and policy hurdles.

"Right now, we have a procedural issue," and Republicans are working with Democrats regarding sending the bill back to the Senate, Ryan told reporters at a news conference. "There are some policy issues with respect to making sure that we don't actually inadvertently help Russian oligarchs and oil firms." (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Susan Heavey)

