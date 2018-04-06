Head of Russia's VTB Bank blames U.S. misunderstanding for sanctions

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - The CEO of Russia’s VTB Bank , Andrey Kostin, said on Friday he landed on a new U.S. sanctions list because of Washington’s misunderstanding of the Russian government’s intentions, TASS news agency reported.

Kostin added he had done nothing wrong and had always tried to foster good working relations with U.S. banks and investors.

The United States imposed new sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials on Friday in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.