FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 6, 2018 / 4:45 PM / in a day

Head of Russia's VTB Bank blames U.S. misunderstanding for sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - The CEO of Russia’s VTB Bank , Andrey Kostin, said on Friday he landed on a new U.S. sanctions list because of Washington’s misunderstanding of the Russian government’s intentions, TASS news agency reported.

Kostin added he had done nothing wrong and had always tried to foster good working relations with U.S. banks and investors.

The United States imposed new sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials on Friday in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Katya Golubkova Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.