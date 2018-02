MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday accused the United States of being a “very unpredictable” partner and said it could not predict if Washington would introduce additional sanctions aimed at its sovereign debt.

Asked about the prospect of Washington imposing sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We deeply regret that we have to deal with a very unpredictable partner.” (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by)