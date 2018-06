MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law counter-sanctions legislation that was drawn up by lawmakers in response to U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia in April.

The legislation gives the president, among other things, the power to sever ties with unfriendly countries, and to ban trade of goods with those countries. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)